Goose Announces Their First Headlining Show At MSG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Goose announced the initial round of upcoming dates for their 2025 summer tour, including a performance scheduled for the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Set for Saturday, June 28th, the show will be Goose’s first headlining appearance at Madison Square Garden in the band’s 10 year history and will follow their appearance at the historic venue in November part of the Soulshine benefit concert supporting hurricane relief and recovery in North Carolina and Florida.

Along with the show at MSG, Goose is lined up for multiple shows in the Summer of 2025, including a two-night stand at Greenwood Village, CO’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (June 6-7).

A portion of proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential support to music professionals in need. MusiCares is actively assisting those in the Los Angeles area and the greater music community who have been impacted by the ongoing wildfires. For complete information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

Goose also recently announced Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The event will feature three consecutive nights of live performances from Goose, along with a selection of sets from a curated list of guests including The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LP GIOBBI, LA LOM, and more. Limited tickets, TED VIP, and travel packages are available now. For complete information, please see www.vivaelgonzo.com.