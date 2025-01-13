Ed Sheeran Launches A Music Education Charity

(CelebrityAccess) — Ed Sheeran announced the launch of a new charitable foundation focused on ensuring that kids in the U.K. have access to “high-quality” music education.

The Ed Sheeran Foundation seeks to put music education at the forefront for students and create viable career paths for employment in the music industry.

So far, Sheeran says the Foundation has provided support to 18 grassroots music education organizations or state school music departments, creating new educational opportunities for about 12,000 children.

“Britain has this sort of thing where it’s pushing people towards being bankers or like working in tech or finance or like all this sort of stuff,” Sheeran told a group of students in Wales during a recent visit to a Cardiff Youth Group, the Associated Press reported.

“We’ve basically just come here today being like, We’ve done it. We both came from state school education and all that takes is you guys having confidence built in you by the teachers around you,” he added.