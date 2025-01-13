The Women’s Music Business Association Announces Its New Officers And Directors For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Women’s Music Business Association (WMBA) announced the election of the organization’s officers and board of directors for 2025.

The WMBA leadership structure includes two boards – a Board of Directors, which focuses on governance and long-term strategy, and a Board of Officers, which implements strategy on behalf of the board of directors and oversees day-to-day operations for the organization.

The 2025 Officers include President Mackenzie Adkins, Vice President Megan Astri, Secretary Rachel Mangan, Treasurer Kelsey Roche, Events & Education Co-Chairs Beka Bishop and Bridget Buchholz, Marketing Co-Chairs Lauren Klein and Alexis Donn, Membership Chair Jessica Hamorsky, and Community Outreach Co-Chairs Annissa Allen-Gore and Lucki Price.

The 2025 WMBA Board of Directors will be led by Chairwoman Amery Fridenstine (Above Board Consulting), Sheree Spoltore (Global Songwriters Connection), Jensen Sussman (Sweet Talk Publicity), and Christy Walker-Watkins (AristoPR). Brandi Simms (MooTV, Moo Creative & The Steel Mill) will continue in her role as Board of Directors Emeritus, providing valuable guidance, while Lauren Spahn (Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley, & Norton LLP) will serve as Legal Counsel.

New members announced as part of the WMBA’s 2025 Class include Alexa Pressman (Stage Right Capital), Alexes Aiken (Westwood One), Alyssa Murphy (Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy Inc.), Alyssa Ramsey (Play It Again Music), Anastasia Elliot (Anastasia Music, LLC), Ania Diallo (The Recording Academy), Anna Filipic (FBMM), Anna Scott (Walk Off Entertainment LLC), Annabella Gelmetti (Nashville Symphony / Graphite Publishing), Annie Scherer (Warner Music Group), Ashley Dax (iHeartRadio, The Grand Ole Opry), Cameron Rowe (Q Prime), Candace Fox JRT (Journey Risk True), Cicely McDowell (Level Group Ltd.), Courtney A Taylor (237 Global, One More Time VIP), Delaney Loughran (Academy of Country Music), Dezha Sexton, Donna Duncan (CMT, Paramount), Emma Gibby (Outback Presents), Erin Moorman (Syntax Creative), Eryn Cooper (Opry Entertainment Group, WSM Radio), Heather Howard (Academy of Country Music), Heather Rowntree (Northstar Artists), Heather Vaughn (FBMM), Jada Star Roberts (Dolly Parton Enterprises), Jada Wilson (Warner Music Nashville), Jessica Bloom (Warner Music Group), Jessica Mayts (Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum), Jordyn Newma (FBMM), Kate Cheyne (FBMM), Katie Neal (Audacy), Kayla Ott (The Mechanical Licensing Collective), Kirstie Kraus (Kraus House of Entertainment), Kyra Tillotson (Fort Nash, Walk Off Entertainment), Leigh Cara (Venture Music), Liz Mayo (The MLC), Megan Schultz (Riser House Entertainment), Melissa Goldberg (CMT), Olivia Dahlstrom (WHY&HOW), Rachel Glidden (Courage Music), Rae Leigh (Rae Leigh Music, Songwriter Trysts), Rhiannon Ferronetti (WHY&HOW), Sam Bogle (Red Phoenix Events, Cam Bogle Management), Samantha DeSpirito (BMG), Sarah Irwin (Outback Presents), Shana Melissa Saunders (Universal Music Group Nashville), Shannon Lawrence (Warner Music Group), Shelby Landry (Outback Presents), Tatia Rose (RMG Inc, Nashville Music Academy LLC), and Tess Schoonhoven (Venture Music).

For more information about WMBA, membership opportunities, or upcoming events, visit https://www.wmbanashville.org/.