NITO Calls On The FTC To Expand Junk Fee Protections For Fans

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization has called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to expand its recent ruling on junk fees on concert tickets.

The new rules targeting live event tickets were announced in December, require the full price of a concert ticket to be disclosed upfront, effectively making all-in pricing of concert tickets the national standard. The new rules are scheduled to go into effect in April 2025.

“The new FTC rule is a positive step forward in setting a national standard for event tickets. No longer will some fans abandon their tickets at check out when the price balloons past their budget,” NITO Executive Director Nathaniel Marro said in a statement. “But it does nothing to reduce the junk fees buried inside each concert ticket. Transparency that shows the price gap between the amount that an artist wants to charge and the amount the fan pays has been lost with this ruling. As an industry we must still work to keep fees in check to ensure basic entertainment does not become a luxury good.”

However, NITO is calling on the FTC to make the all-in pricing rule a starting point for changes to event ticketing in the U.S.

In addition to price transparency, NITO called on the FTC to address what id described as ‘Junk Fees’ that are currently baked into ticket prices.

In a letter to the FTC, NITO said: