The Grammys Still A Go On February 2nd, UMG Cuts All Grammy Related Events

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy has announced that the 67th Grammy Awards will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but with significant changes in response to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire disaster.

The annual awards gala will honor achievements in music, including the best recordings, compositions, and performances, covering the period from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024.

According to Deadline, Academy members were informed of this decision through a letter sent on Monday by Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have occurred in recent days,” the letter read.

In response to the crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, over $2 million in emergency aid has already been distributed to those most in need, with ongoing support pledged.

In close coordination with local authorities to prioritize public safety and the responsible use of local resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS will proceed as planned. However, this year’s show will take on a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds for wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery of first responders who risk their lives to protect others.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only celebrate the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines Los Angeles,” the letter continued.

While the Grammys remain on schedule, some major labels have adjusted their plans for the season. On Monday, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced the cancellation of all their Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and the Grammy Afterparty.

Instead, UMG stated they would redirect resources originally allocated for these events to support recovery efforts in the Los Angeles region.

“L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams, and the people of Los Angeles as we navigate this horrific episode,” UMG said in their statement.