Buck White, Founding Member Of County Act The Whites, Dead At 94

(CelebrityAccess) — Buck White, a founding member and leader of the country music family act The Whites, died on Monday at the age of 94.

His daughters—Sharon, Cheryl, Rosie, and Melissa—released a statement announcing his passing:

“The Lord answered our prayers and took our daddy home peacefully this morning at 8:00 a.m. We are so thankful for his 94 years on this earth. He was a great dad who taught us by example to put Jesus first always. His great loves were the Lord, our mother, his family, and music. Most people will remember him not only as a great musician and entertainer but also as fun-loving and full of mischief. He lived a full life and finished well.”

The Whites, including Buck and his daughters Sharon White-Skaggs and Cheryl White, began performing together in the 1960s before relocating to Nashville in 1971 to pursue a career in music.

The group reached the height of their commercial success in the 1980s, producing a string of top-ten country hits, including “Hangin’ Around,” “Pins and Needles,” and “Give Me Back That Old Familiar Feeling,” among others.

The Whites experienced a revival in the early 2000s after being featured on the soundtrack to the Coen Brothers’ film O Brother, Where Art Thou? The album earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, along with accolades from the Academy of Country Music (ACM), the Country Music Association (CMA), and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).

In March 2024, The Whites celebrated their 40th anniversary as members of the Grand Ole Opry.

A cause of death for Buck White has not been disclosed.