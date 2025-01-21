Megan Hall Named SVP Business & Legal Affairs At Concord Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Concord has announced the promotion of Megan Hall to Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for its music publishing division.

In her new role, Hall will lead the UK-based legal team, overseeing Concord’s extensive catalog of commercial music, managing its global sub-publishing network, and maintaining relationships with the digital licensing agent ICE.

Additionally, Hall will continue to support Concord’s roster of songwriters in all business affairs matters.

Based in Concord’s London office, Hall will report directly to Duff Berschback, Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs.

“Megan has accrued such a deep knowledge of the global music publishing environment and has consistently proven herself an asset to Concord’s legal and executive teams. I am thrilled for her to take on this new challenge,” said Berschback.

“As the Publishing division continues to grow globally, I know that Concord and the songwriters we represent will continue to be well served by Megan. Her proficiency in legal matters and her deep roots in the music publishing community make her a great fit for this role,” added Jim Selby, Concord’s Chief Publishing Officer.

Hall began her career at the law firm DMH Stallard as part of the commercial team. She later served as in-house counsel for the renowned club label Ministry of Sound, where her work included artist signings, brand licensing, and digital initiatives.

More recently, Hall was a member of Sony Music Publishing’s Business and Legal Affairs team before joining Concord during its 2017 acquisition of Imagem.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my role during what is an exciting time for Concord,” said Hall. “It is a real privilege to work with such amazing songwriters and the fantastic team at Concord, and I am appreciative of the trust Concord has placed in me.”