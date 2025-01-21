South Korean Artist eaJ Signs With Position Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Jae Park, better known as eaJ, is a Argentinian-born, Korean-American musician, formerly a member of the chart-topping South Korean rock band DAY6, has signed a global label deal with Position Music.

“I’m so grateful to my listeners who have shown me such incredible love. It is thanks to them that I’m able to now call Position my home. My utmost gratitude to Position for believing in the project and choosing to be my partner!” says eaJ.

“We are truly honored and excited to embark on this new chapter with Position. Their passion for artistry and dedication to innovation resonate deeply with eaJ’s vision. We’re looking forward to building something meaningful together and can’t wait to share what’s ahead with the fans,” says Reynolds and Devine.

Jae Park, known as eaJ, is an Argentinian-born, Korean-American musician who left college to pursue a career in South Korea’s vibrant music scene.

After joining the newly formed DAY6, he spent seven years with the group before deciding to venture out on his own as a solo artist with his first single, Car Crash,” quickly accumulating more than one million views and four million streams just three days after its independent release.

Since then, he’s gone on to collaborate with artists like MAX, Rich Brian, keshi, Seori, and DPR Live and staged a successful international tour in 2024.

“When I first listened to Jae’s song ‘Pacman,’ I was blown away by his ability to create genre-bending music. He’s not just an incredible singer, but also a killer musician, performer, and writer. He has a keen eye for aesthetics and truly embodies the full package. Paired with consummate pros like Jerren Devine and Coulter Reynolds of Reynolds Management, there is no limit to what this team can accomplish,” says Joe Brooks, A&R at Position Music.