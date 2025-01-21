The American Association of Independent Music Launches A Search For Its New CEO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) plans to cast its nets wide as it searches for a new chief executive to take the helm of the trade group representing over 750 member companies in the United States.

The organization’s new leader will succeed longtime CEO Dr. Richard James Burgess, who announced late last year that he plans to step down after more than 20 years in the role.

A2IM was founded in 2005 amid the recorded music industry’s transition to digital. Since its launch, the organization has played a significant role in the development of the industry, remaining an important advocate for the independent label community.

“As I prepare to step down as President and CEO of A2IM, I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” says Burgess. “The future of independent music is bright, and it’s vital that we find a new leader who will continue to build on our strong foundation, fostering growth, advocacy, and innovation within our community. The search for my successor is a crucial step in ensuring that A2IM remains at the forefront of the global music landscape, and I’m confident that the right person will carry forward our mission with passion and vision.”