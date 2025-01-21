Brittany Moore Named The NSAI’s Todd Givens Memorial Scholarship Recipient For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Brittany Moore has been announced as the 2025 recipient of the annual Todd Givens Memorial Scholarship by the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Moore, who was born in Northwestern Arkansas, began songwriting when she was still a teen and has gone on to hone her craft while obtaining her degree at the famed Berklee College of Music.

After relocating to Nashville in 2018, she joined the NSAI.

“I couldn’t think of a more deserving songwriter for us to recognize with this Todd Givens Scholarship than Brittany,” said Bart Herbison, Executive Director of NSAI. “Todd was a beloved friend and staff member of NSAI, and an avid supporter of songwriters with the spirit that Brittany embodies. I personally choose the recipient of this honor every year with Todd in mind, and I know that he would have been a huge fan of her talents.”

As part of the scholarship, Moore will receive a complimentary NSAI membership, the ability to attend a premium NSAI educational event, and dedicated attention from the NSAI creative team throughout the year to assist them in navigating their career goals.

She will be officially presented with the honor during the “NSAI Member Awards” which will take place this year at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley on March 26th.