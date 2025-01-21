Collin Citron Joins 2b Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music publicist Collin Citron has joined Bobbie Gale and Luke Burland’s Los Angeles-based team at 2b Entertainment.

Citron joins 2b from Elektra Records, where he held the role of Senior Director of Publicity since 2018. During his tenure there, he oversaw publicity campaigns for artists signed to Elektra Records, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner Records, including Bailey Zimmerman, Panic! At The Disco, All Time Low, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Fitz and The Tantrums among others.

He began his career at BB Gun Press in 2014. BB Gun merged with MixedMediaWorks in 2023 to form 2b Entertainment.

“While not quite on a par with the seismic Led Zeppelin reunion of 2008 or the Moai Statues being reunited with Easter Island,” says Gale, “Collin reuniting with Luke and me is nevertheless a red letter day.”

“I must confess… I had to look up the return of the Moai statues to Easter Island! But to reiterate, I could not be happier that Collin has returned to our roost. He is family and a perfect addition to our motley crew,” Luke says.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Bobbie and Luke, both of whom I consider mentors and friends,” shared Citron. “I’ve been so impressed with how they’ve grown 2b Entertainment, navigated the endlessly evolving media landscape, and gone above and beyond for their first-in-class roster. I’m grateful to join this talented team and look forward to helping to tell the stories of their incredible clients.”