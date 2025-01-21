DWP Reveals The Lineup For The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival will make its highly anticipated return to the iconic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, from July 18–20, 2025. The festival’s powerhouse lineup will feature headliners Slipknot, Beartooth, and Falling In Reverse, alongside a stellar roster of rock and metal heavyweights.

This year’s lineup includes Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Parkway Drive, I Prevail, In This Moment, and many more. Fans can also look forward to performances by Killswitch Engage, The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Slaughter To Prevail, Architects, DRAIN, Kittie, Attila, and dozens of others spanning the spectrum of hard rock, metal, and alternative music.

Enhanced Festival Experience for 2025

The 2025 edition of Inkcarceration promises a revamped festival layout, offering expanded viewing areas and more shaded spaces for fans to relax and enjoy the event. The historic Ohio State Reformatory, made famous by The Shawshank Redemption, will once again serve as a striking backdrop to the main festival stages, adding a unique atmospheric element to the weekend’s performances.

Monster Energy Tattoo X and Historic Tours

Additionally, festival fans will have the chance to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, an onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the reformatory itself. This experience brings together renowned tattoo artists in one of the most unique settings imaginable.

For history buffs and film enthusiasts, the festival also offers self-guided tours of the Ohio State Reformatory. Typically closed to the public, this historic prison provides fans with an exclusive opportunity to explore its eerie yet fascinating corridors.