LA Fire Relief For Musicians, Music Industry Pros – Updated For 1/22/2025

(Hypebot) — MusiCares announced that it has collected $3.5 million fof fire relief for musicians and music industry pros just as new fire warnings were forecast in greater Los Angeles.

Here is Hyperbot’s continuously updated a list of LA fire relief for musicians and music industry professionals along with cancellations, concerts, donations and other resources as of 1.22.25.

Please add links to any additional resources in the Comments section.

Donation from UMG, Sony & WMG

Universal Music Group shared that at least 50 of its employees lost or were forced out of their homes. Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge pledged immediate support in a letter obtained by Hits Daily Double: “…at least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced a $1 million pledge for relief and rebuilding efforts including MusiCares, the California Community Foundation, LAFD Foundation and Project Hope.

Sony announced that it would donate $5 million.

YouTube and Google will contribute $15 million toward relief efforts via organizations including Emergency Network Los Angeles, American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Recovery.

Beyoncé donated $2.5 million via her foundation to the effort. Metallica‘s foundation added $500,000.

Cancelled Grammy Events

In Friday, Spotify became the latest major player to cancel all Grammy related events and pledge their support of relief efforts.

Earlier in the week, UMG cancelled all Grammy parties and events, and will put those funds towards fire disaster relief. Warner Music Group, Sony Music. and BMG also cancelled their Grammy related events.

NMPA, AIMP, Billboard, Friends ’N’ Family, Milk & Honey, Core Entertainment, Luminate have all cancelled their Grammy Week events.

“For Los Angeles” Concerts

A host of artists are set to play “For Los Angeles”—A Benefit for Those Impacted by Wildfires, two shows for California wildfire relief and recovery, January 22 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood and January 28 at Lodge Room in Highland Park.

On January 22, Local Natives, Medium Build, Madison Cunningham, Winnetka Bowling League, Phantom Planet, Olivia O’Brien, Lydia Night, Annika Bennett, Cannons and more will play a special show at The Troubadour hosted by Christoper Mintz-Plasse.

Lord Huron, Magdalena Bay, Madi Diaz, Stephen Sanchez and Zinadelphia are set to play stripped down sets at Lodge Room on January 28.

Proceeds from the shows will go to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund and Pasadena Community Foundation’s Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund. Tickets are available here. Not in LA? You can still donate and claim your free ticket for the Troubadour live stream at https://volume.com/t/yGxywN/

Organized by a group of LA-based industry friends—McKenzie Rice, Elliot Glickman, Laura Ramsay and Kathryn Callahan—“For Los Angeles” is presented by The Troubadour, Lodge Room, LoyalT Management and Little Operation Management, in partnership with The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

FireAid Benefit Concert

The Azoff family and rivals Live Nation and AEG are joining forces for a benefit concert called FireAid. That’s days before the Grammy Awards, who on Monday announced they would proceed has planned.

“FireAid” will be held Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood in the Los Angeles area, and be broadcast across multiple channels. The lineup includes:

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Dave Matthews and John Mayer

Earth Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Gwen Stefani

Jelly Roll

Joni Mitchell

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

P!nk

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rod Stewart

Sting

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Tate McRae

More are being added

The Grammys and MusiCares

The Recording Academy says that the Grammy Awards “will proceed as planned.” In a letter to members obtained by the LA Times, said that awards, scheduled to air on February 2 on CBS from the Crypto Arena in downtown L.A., will move forward “in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources.”

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” said CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt in a statement.

The Recording Academy MusiCares foundation’s annual event will also go forward. This year’s event will feature a tribute to the Grateful Dead, and is set for the Friday preceding the Grammys.

More on MusiCares relief efforts below.

LA Fire Relief For Musicians & Music Industry Professionals

Hypebot’s continuously updated a list of LA fire relief for musicians and music industry professionals

UPDATED AS OF 1.22.25.

Heritage Emergency National Task Force

This branch of FEMA, is offering relief for Cultural Institutions, Arts Organizations and Individual Artists and Performing Groups.

Details here.

ASCAP

ASCAP will distribute $1 million in emergency fire relief to songwriters and composers in the Los Angeles area. Members must have suffered loss or damage to their primary residence or studio, or been evacuated from their homes as a result of the LA fires.

Details here.

MusiCares

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares are has pledged $1 million to support music professionals impacted by the wildfires. They are also seeking donations.

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

Details here.

Help For Venues & L:ive Music Businesses

The NIVA related NIVF Emergency Relief Fund is stepping in to provide critical disaster relief to help venues and live businesses rebuild and reopen their doors.

If your venue or business has been directly impacted, please apply for financial assistance today here.

Newport Festivals Foundation

The foundation of Newport Folk and Jazz Festival is offering emergency grants to musicians, crews, and industry folks impacted by the fires.

Details here.

Discogs

The record-collecting platform will donate sales revenue on Friday Jan. 17 directly to MusiCares.

Details here.

Sound Royalties

Sound Royalties is launching a new Wildfire Relief Program to offer no-cost, no-fee royalty advances of up to $50,000 to qualified applicants whose primary residence or business is located in FEMA or California state-designated emergency zones. Sound Royalties does not require personal guarantees or financial statements, nor does the company take possession of copyrights. The program will remain open to applications through March 31, 2025.

Details here.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund launched a fund for music professionals in Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas. Funds raised will go to help recoup the loss of music equipment, medical bills related to the fires and other living expenses.

Details here.

The 100 Percenters

The 100 Percenters group started the LA Wildfire Relief Fundraiser to benefit professional songwriters, producers, artists and music professionals. The fund will provide immediate grants up to $2,500 for housing, transportation and essentials; support rebuilding efforts with grants of up to $10,000 to replace equipment and “restore creative spaces”; and offer mental health support with grants of up to $2,000 for counseling and wellness services.

Details here.

We Are Moving the Needle

Their Microgrants Wildfire Relief Fund sill support “early and mid-career producers, engineers, and creators who have lost studio space or gear” in the wildfires.

Details here.

Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering instrument replacement assistance for musicians who lost gear in the LA fires.

Details here.

Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund is offering financial relief for all performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Details here.

The Black Music Action Coalition

The coalition announced a relief fund with a focus on Black residents and small businesses in the L.A. area The organization will disperse 100% of monies received.

Details here.

SONA Foundation’s Songwriter Fund

The SONA Foundation’s Songwriter Fund is for songwriters and composers financially affected by the 2025 Palisades, Eaton and related L.A.-area fires. To qualify, provide links demonstrating professional work as a music creator, be based in and around the area of the fires, and have three recent songwriter and/or composer credits. (e.g., website, YouTube, streaming, SoundCloud, or PRO).

The public can donate to the Songwriter Fund. The SONA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, so donations are tax-deductible.

Details here.

Inevitable Foundation

The Inevitable Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund will support disabled creatives impacted by the crisis.

Details here.

Seahorse Sound Studios

This Downtown LA studio space will store gear and equipment for evacuated musicians.

Good Boy Records

LA based Good Boy Records is offering free studio time in Studio City.

Details here.

Backline

Backline offers mental health and wellness services for music industry professionals and their families.

“Know that Backline is here for you and that you are not alone,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post. “You can reach out to us via our case submission form and a Case Manager will contact you to help you get the long-term support you need. If you need immediate assistance, please reach out to the Disaster Distress Hotline for free 24/7 support by calling 1-800-985-5990.”

Details here.

Music Health Alliance Mental Health Fund

The MHA’s Mental Health Program provides outpatient mental health resources, funding and follow-up to qualified music industry professionals.

Details here.

Entertainment Community Fund

Formerly known as the Actors Fund, the Entertainment Community Fund offers financial assistance to performing arts and entertainment professionals including for housing, healthcare, and other immediate needs

Details here.

Madlib

From Pitchfork: “Madlib has disclosed that he and his family lost their home in the wildfires that are spreading across the Los Angeles area. Due to “losing their home, decades of music, and equipment,” they’re seeking donations “to help Madlib with immediate personal needs, essentials like clothing, temporary housing, transportation costs and the tools Madlib needs to continue creating the music that has touched so many lives.”

Details here.

NAMM

NAMM has pledged $50,000 and seeking donations. The fund will provide assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs and music professionals effected by the fires.

For now at least, the 2025 NAMM Show will go on as planned January 21-25 in Anaheim, about 55 miles from the wildfires:.“NAMM will continue to monitor the situation daily as the winds calm down and fires are contained,”

Details here.

Consequence of Sound

The music site is selling a special edition of our Protect Live Music T-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit MusiCares. Plus, other items on sale at the Consequence Shop will have 100% of proceeds diverted to the World Central Kitchen.

Details here.

Agents vs. Assistants

The music industry site AvA is selling merch with 100% of the profits going to the California Fire Foundation.

Details here.

Go Fund Me ampaigns

Chris Castle offers an overview of FEMA resources and how A GoFundMe and other aid may effect eligibility for federal funds.

Details here.

Individual Musicians & Music Industry Pros

This doc lists dozens of musicians, producers, managers, agents and other music industry professionals effected by the LA fires and their individual Go Fund Me campaigns shared via The National Independent Talent Association (NITO).

Details here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and the founder of the Skyline Artists Agency