350 Delegates Set For UK Festival Congress

BRISTOL, UK (VIP-Booking) — Festival Congress, the UK’s annual B2B gathering for independent festival promoters, is set to return on February 5th and 6th at Bristol Beacon and BIMM Bristol.

Organized by the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), the event will bring together 350 professionals from across the UK festival sector to address key issues, challenges, and opportunities following a difficult 2024.

This year’s Congress, headlined by sponsor Citizen Ticket, features an expanded format to include enhanced networking opportunities, interactive workshops, and panels. The event also introduces programming for emerging talent and students on its second day, showcasing the industry’s commitment to nurturing future professionals.

Key topics on the agenda include the challenges facing independent promoters, the value of independence, and the implications of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, also known as Martyn’s Law. A case study with Tysers Insurance and Azorra Legal will explore how strategic support can impact festival operations.

Specialized networking sessions will cater to multi-venue festival organizers, Welsh festival teams, and event production agencies.

Delegates can also book 1-2-1 advice sessions with PRS for Music and Azorra Legal.

The second day, hosted at BIMM Bristol, will feature the Connection Sessions, a networking brunch for festival organizers, suppliers, and emerging talents, followed by the Future Festival Sessions—a panel discussion with independent festival professionals offering insights to the next generation.

AIF CEO John Rostron emphasized the importance of unity in challenging times, stating, “With 2024 claiming 78 festivals and 2025 already seeing cancellations, our sector is still fighting for its life. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for festival promoters to come together to navigate these challenges.”

For more information and registration details, visit the AIF website.