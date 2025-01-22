Dustin Labbe Named SVP OF Talent Booking For The Northeast At Peachtree Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Peachtree Entertainment announced the appointment of Dustin Labbe to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Booking for the Northeast region.

In his new role at Peachtree, Labbe will take point on all bookings in the Northeastern U.S. as the company seeks to expand operations in the region.

Labbe joins Peachtree with significant experience in the live entertainment arena, having spent more than a decade with Live Nation’s Boston office, where he played a key role on the Crossroads Presents team.

During his tenure with Live Nation, Labbe oversaw bookings for venues such as the House of Blues and led the promoter’s regional club division, booking more than 1,000 shows througout the Northeast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dustin Labbe to the Peachtree Entertainment family as our new Senior Vice President overseeing the Northeast region,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. “Dustin’s extensive experience with Live Nation, including managing the House of Blues calendar in Boston, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, makes him a perfect fit for our team. We can’t wait to see him bring his energy and expertise to Peachtree as we set our sights on an incredible 2025 and beyond.”