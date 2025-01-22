Beats + Bytes: Artist to Watch In ‘25

There is a lot of talk about new tech and AI floating around. Innovation is cool and all, but new artists are the lifeblood of this industry. I love knowing that every 6 months or so, a new player enters the game and captures the hearts and souls of the world, completely changing the rhythm of the business. This process will never stop, and we can bank on that.

By: Nue Entertainment’s Jessie Kirshbaum

So, as we look ahead at the new music landscape in 2025, there are tons of developing acts to keep our eyes on.

Here are some artists to watch who I believe are poised to have break-out years in 2025:

The Dare – He started as a substitute school teacher when he took on the name “The Dare” and released the indie anthem “ Girls ”. Now, with Republic behind him, he’s gearing up to keep the party alive and put Dimes Square permanently on the map.

Yeat – Like it or love it, he’s helping change the landscape of Hip Hop from lyric-forward to world-building, and ushering in a new sound. The deck is stacked for this guy and you know the buzz is real when he already has a song with Drake.

Lola Young – She popped on TikTok in 2024. But now that she’s got our attention, all signs look to her breaking into the mainstream in 2025.

NLE Choppa – He’s turning 2025 into his breakout year. NLE’s already been in the game for a while but now he’s got the chops to be a star. This is the college act of the spring but also has an arsenal of hits coming. This Imagine Dragons song that dropped this week “Dare U” is just a taste of what’s coming.

Meg Donnelly – Known for playing Ash in the Netflix comedy series Team Toon and starring as Taylor Otto in the ABC sitcom American Housewife, this artist has the package and the sound. I’m just waiting for her Sabrina type beat to drop and it’s on!

KenTheMan – This lady can rap! The houston-bred beauty (who also happens to be a slick-talking lyrical beast) can ride a beat with aggressively raw storytelling. The music is explicit, but the style and swagger is undeniable.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – The duo debuted their first album BAÑO MARÍA in April. They bring a fresh flavor to Latino Hip Hop. The music is progressive, undeniable, and feels free.

FLO – We potentially have our next great girl group here. Their debut album “Access All Areas” was released in November and has the UK version of Destiny’s Child and 702 written all over it. It doesn’t hurt that they have a great Missy song on the album too.

Hope Tala – Her sound is a blend of R&B, neo-soul, Latin, and bossa nova. Her first album is coming out on February 28th. She’s opening for Zayn Malik on the US leg of his 2025 Stairway to the Sky tour.

Medium Build – I like this guy. Medium Build’s Nicholas Carpenter. Sometimes overnight success takes 10 years. He’s got the songs, connections, and style to be a big star this year.

Laila! – Umi taught Yasiin Bey to shine a light on the world. Now he’s blessed us with his daughter Laila! But she’s not an industry plant. She’s vibey, eclectic and cool. Her first album Gap Year dropped late last year and she’s definitely got a lot of potential to shine her light for the world to see.

It’s an exciting time again for music, and this list is nowhere near exhaustive. As the world turns there will be big opportunities and new lanes for voices to break out.

We put together a playlist of tracks from each of these artists. Check them out for yourself and let me know what you think: Artist To Watch In ‘25 Playlist.