The CMA Provides $600,000 To Support Mental Health In The Music Industry

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association revealed plans to invest $600,000 to help support six different music industry-affiliated organizations working to provide mental health support in the music industry.

The six organizations are Amber Health, Backline, ECCHO Live (formerly Touring Career Workshop), Music Health Alliance, MusiCares, and Porter’s Call, who will each receive $100,000 to bolster their infrastructure to meet the demand for mental health resources.

“We strongly believe in supporting the heart of our industry—our people,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This investment demonstrates CMA’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for mental health resources within our business, whether that means counseling, healthcare advocacy, financial guidance, substance abuse care, disaster relief, or even basic living needs. We’ve seen firsthand the devastation and emotional impact caused by the recent Los Angeles wildfires and the catastrophic flooding brought on by hurricanes in parts of North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida a few months ago. The organizations we’ve partnered with are on the front lines of all aspects of mental health, and by partnering with each of them, we’re doing our part to support the vital work they do every day. Our hope is that this not only provides meaningful support but also sparks broader awareness and action around sustaining mental health resources in our format. Together, we are shaping an industry that prioritizes health, humanity, and creativity, ensuring that the business can continue to flourish without compromising the well-being of its people.”

Additionally, the CMA launched its own mental health hub at CMAmember.com/mentalhealth, providing a comprehensive resource for accessing mental health resources.