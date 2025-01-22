Johannes von Schwarzkopf Named Chief Strategy Officer At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of Johannes von Schwarzkopf to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and member of the company’s Executive Board.

In his new role, effective at the beginning of January, von Schwarzkopf will oversee the development and implementation of BMG’s global strategy, reporting directly to CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

Von Schwarzkopf joined BMG in 2021 and has since held key roles in Finance and M&A, particularly supporting BMG’s Boost investment program.

He previously held senior positions in M&A at the consulting firm EY and at the advertising company Taboola.

Von Schwarzkopf holds a master’s degree in international management from ESADE Business School.

“It is an honor to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at BMG. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams and Executive Board to build on our successes, capitalize on new growth opportunities, and establish BMG as the industry’s innovation leader. I thank Thomas for his trust and support and am excited to contribute to BMG’s next chapter,” stated Johannes von Schwarzkopf.

“During his time at BMG, Johannes’ exceptional strategic acumen has made a significant impact. He co-developed BMG’s Next Strategy, which has transformed the company and enabled a new level of profitability with healthy organic growth. He has an extraordinary ability to drive strong results through innovation, and I am confident that, in this new role, he will continue to propel BMG forward and cement our position as a leader in the global music marketplace. I welcome Johannes to our Executive Board as a respected leader and a great addition to the team,” added Thomas Coesfeld.