Jason Aldean Goes Full Throttle For The Summer Of 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Country star Jason Aldean will be hitting the road in 2025 with his Full Throttle Tour, featuring special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver.
Powered by Patriot Mobile, the Live Nation-produced tour will get underway at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on May 23 with additional shows scheduled across the U.S. before wrapping at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, on October 4th.
As previously announced Aldean is also set to take the stage at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston as part of a double-bill concert with Brooks Dunn on May 30th.
Ticket presales for Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour kicked off today, January 22nd with additional presales scheduled throughout the week followed by a general onsale on January 24th.
FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:
Fri May 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sat May 24 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sun May 25 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Broadview Stage at SPAC
Fri May 30 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
Thu Jul 17 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Fri Jul 18 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 24 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 25 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Jul 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 07 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 09 — Pittsburgh, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Aug 14 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Aug 15 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Aug 16 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Thu Aug 21 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri Aug 22 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Aug 23 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 04 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Fri Sep 05 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center
Thu Sep 11 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 13 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 18 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fri Sep 19 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Sep 20 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu Sep 25 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME
Fri Sep 26 — Birmingham, AL — Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sat Sep 27 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 03 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre