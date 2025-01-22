Jason Aldean Goes Full Throttle For The Summer Of 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Country star Jason Aldean will be hitting the road in 2025 with his Full Throttle Tour, featuring special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver.

Powered by Patriot Mobile, the Live Nation-produced tour will get underway at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on May 23 with additional shows scheduled across the U.S. before wrapping at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, on October 4th.

As previously announced Aldean is also set to take the stage at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston as part of a double-bill concert with Brooks Dunn on May 30th.

Ticket presales for Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour kicked off today, January 22nd with additional presales scheduled throughout the week followed by a general onsale on January 24th.

FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:

Fri May 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat May 24 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sun May 25 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Broadview Stage at SPAC

Fri May 30 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

Thu Jul 17 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Fri Jul 18 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 24 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 25 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sat Jul 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 09 — Pittsburgh, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Aug 14 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 15 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Aug 16 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Thu Aug 21 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Aug 22 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri Sep 05 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center

Thu Sep 11 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 13 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 18 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri Sep 19 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Sep 20 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Sep 25 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME

Fri Sep 26 — Birmingham, AL — Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat Sep 27 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 03 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre