Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson To Headline Railbird 2025

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson have been announced as the headliners for the 2025 return of Live Nation’s Railbird Festival, which will land at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky on May 31st and June 1st.

The two-day fest will feature more than 30 artists performing across three full stages, with a lineup that includes Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Cody Jinks, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Sierra Ferrell, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Blackberry Smoke, Luke Grimes, Gavin Adcock and more.

Being in Kentucky, the festival will also feature a curated bourbon experience for fans who are 21 and older.

Railbird Music Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind events such as Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, among others.

1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets will be available during the presale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am ET. A general on-sale will follow for any remaining Tickets.