Songwriter And Producer Nico Stadi Signs With Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the singing of the Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, mixer and engineer Nico Stadi through a joint venture with producer Vaughn Oliver.

Vaughn Oliver, who is also on Prescription Songs’ roster was pivotal in signing Stadi. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Nico to the Rx family,” Vaughn said. “He’s a close friend and one of the most skilled and versatile producer/musicians I know.”

“I’m excited to join forces with the crème de la crème: aka the legends at Rx and my longtime friend, the man with the Power, the Tools, and the Golden Ears: Vaughn Oliver,” Stadi added. “Now we get to take the already—unhinged levels—of audio nerdification somewhere truly astronomical and combine that with a team that knows exactly how to harness it all.”

Based in Los Angeles Stadi has made a name for himself in the music world through collaborations with artists such as Justin Bieber, Khalid, and Kylie Minogue.

His credits include a co-write and production on Khalid’s 2023 single “Softest Touch,” and co-write and production credits on “Children” and “Get Used To It” on Justin Bieber’s #1 album Purpose.

“We’re so excited to start this next chapter with Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Nico Stadi, our first signing in partnership with our multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated producer, Vaughn Oliver. Nico brings such a rich base of musical knowledge to his work, and we’re looking forward to building on those efforts and creating even more success with him as a team moving forward,” noted Prescription Songs A&R Andrea Doman.