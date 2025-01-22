Kate Vastano Joins The Senior Leadership Team At Sound Talent Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group announced the promotion of music industry veteran Kate Vastano to the agency’s senior management team.

Vastano joins STG after senior roles that includes stints as Director of HR at The Agency Group, and then United Talent, where she served as HR Business Partner before becoming a People Operations Manager.

“Kate has been an incredible addition to our team. Her knowledge and expertise has been invaluable and the energy that she brings to work each day can’t be matched. We are lucky to have her here!” said Matt Andersen, Sound Talent Group Partner.

“My first year at STG has been the most rewarding of my career, and I’m excited to help grow the company in a thoughtful, impactful way in future years now working as a part of our management team. As we say here, ‘We get to do cool sh_t with our friends’—and I could not agree more,” Vastano added.

Co-founded by veteran talent agents Tim Borror, Dave Shapiro, and Matt Andersen in 2018, Sound Talent Group represents a roster that includes Pierce The Veil, Lamb of God, I Prevail, Sum 41, Hanson, Vanessa Carlton, Beartooth, Steve Vai, Movements, Clutch, Citizen Cope, Ice Nine Kills, The Front Bottoms, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Story of The Year, Alexandra Kay, In This Moment, Destroy Boys, Parkway Drive, Struggle Jennings, Black Label Society, and Citizen, among others.