Andrew Fortin Named President Of Neste Live

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Neste Live!, a full-service talent booking, event production, and promotion company, has announced the promotion of Andrew Fortin to the role of President.

Fortin succeeds company founder Gil Cunningham, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As President, Fortin will oversee all aspects of Neste Live!’s operations, including the planning and execution of its portfolio of festivals and events, as well as strategic planning, talent booking, and production management.

Previously, Fortin served as Vice President of Fairs & Festivals. A graduate of the University of Colorado, he began his career at Madison House and later held roles at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Neste Live!’s parent company, Live Nation.

Fortin’s promotion follows the earlier appointments of Jill Kopecky as Vice President of Corporate & Private Events and Annette St. Onge as Director of Operations, reflecting Neste Live!’s continued growth and commitment to leadership development.