Report: The UK-Based FMLY Agency Abruptly Shutters

BRIGHTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — FMLY Agency, the Brighton-based booking agency and artist management firm, has shut down and entered liquidation.

According to IQ Magazine, staff members were informed of the news in an internal memo that the agency was closing its doors on January 24th.

Since then, the agency’s website has been largely wiped of content and much of the agency’s social media presence, including its Instagram page, have been removed.

Founded in 2015 by Amber Brzeski and Darren James-Thomas, FMLY Agency went on to work with artists such as K-Lone, Kill Frenzy, Ghost Car, Anthony Naples, and Matthew Deer among others.

James-Thomas departed the agency in 2023 but was subsequently accused by the American house DJ and producer Ron Trent of fraudulently securing bookings in Trent’s name and pocketing the fees.

FMLY Agency did not respond to a request for comment on the closure.