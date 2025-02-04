UK’s Featured Artist Coalition Launches UKAT Fund to Support Grassroots Touring

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The United Kingdom’s Featured Artist Coalition (FAC) has announced the launch of the UK Artist Touring (UKAT) Fund, aimed at supporting the touring ambitions of grassroots and emerging artists.

The fund’s launch follows the recent establishment of the LIVE Trust, an industry-backed initiative designed to collect and distribute proceeds from a voluntary £1 ticket donation on UK stadium and arena shows with capacities over 5,000.

The UKAT Fund will be directly connected to the LIVE Trust, helping to collect and distribute artist-allocated revenues.

Artists, musicians, and DJs can apply for funding to cover shortfalls in touring budgets—stimulating economic activity that fosters career development and audience growth.

Developed in partnership with the Musicians’ Union (MU) and the Music Managers Forum (MMF), the UKAT Fund is structured to ensure the equitable distribution of available resources.

“The FAC has established the UKAT Fund in preparation for the LIVE Trust’s operational launch and the distribution of revenue from ticket contributions,” said David Martin, CEO of the Featured Artists Coalition. “It will ensure that funding allocated to grassroots artists is distributed in the most effective, transparent, and efficient way possible. By keeping shows on the road, our three fundamental aims are to support artist development, boost audience engagement, and sustain the wider live music supply chain.”

Annabella Coldrick, Chief Executive of the Music Managers Forum, added, “The MMF is excited to support the FAC’s fund to directly assist grassroots artist touring. Many artists and their managers work unpaid on loss-making tours for years in the hope of building a fanbase, improving live performances, and establishing long-term careers. Financial constraints often force them to scale back tours, playing fewer dates than they would like. The FAC’s UKAT Fund will be an essential component of the LIVE Trust’s distribution process, providing an open and transparent mechanism for managers to apply for touring support on behalf of their artists—ensuring fair compensation for everyone involved. We look forward to the fund becoming operational in the coming weeks and months, as it is urgently needed.”