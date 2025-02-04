Sphere Entertainment Names Glenn Derry Executive Vice President of MSG Ventures

LOS ANGELES – Sphere Entertainment has announced the appointment of Academy Award-winning technologist Glenn Derry as Executive Vice President of MSG Ventures.

In his new role, Derry will oversee technology initiatives across MSG Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment dedicated to developing advanced technologies for live entertainment. His responsibilities include supporting Sphere Studios, the content development division that creates multimedia experiences for Sphere in Las Vegas.

Derry will be based at Sphere Studios in Burbank and will report to Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment.

Prior to joining Sphere Entertainment, Derry served as President of Production Technology at AGBO, the Academy Award-winning independent film, television, and gaming studio. He previously held the position of Vice President of Visual Effects at 20th Century Fox.

Derry also founded Technoprops, where he spent two decades pioneering technical and creative innovations in the film industry. His contributions include state-of-the-art body-mounted camera systems that revolutionized motion capture technology.

His technical expertise has shaped numerous films and video games, including Avatar, Star Wars: Rogue One, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Zero Dark Thirty, The Jungle Book, Minority Report, and Halo 4, among many others.

“Our vision for Sphere was to combine cutting-edge technology with storytelling—bringing audiences together for experiences they can’t find anywhere else,” said Dolan. “Glenn is a creative technologist whose work has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of immersive experiences.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on developing technologies that serve creative visions and expand entertainment possibilities. There’s no better place to continue that work than Sphere,” said Derry. “Sphere sets a new standard for immersive experiences, and alongside my colleagues, I look forward to creating new tools and innovations that push creative boundaries and drive industry-wide advancements.”