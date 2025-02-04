Virgin Music Group Partners With Ghanian Indie Label And Distributor RainLabs

ACCRA, GHANA (CelebrityAccess) — In another sign of the increasing international influence of music from West Africa, Virgin Music Group announced a new partnership with the Ghanaian boutique distribution and integrated label services company RainLabs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Virgin Music Group will provide digital distribution, marketing, creative production, and brand partnerships to artists on RainLabs’ roster.

Founded in 2020, RainLabs is dedicated to raising the profile of artists from the region with international audiences and maintains offices in Ghana’s capital, Accra, as well as London. RainLabs’ roster includes Joey B, Cina Soul, Baaba J, MAUIMØON, Kofee Bean, Ess Thee Legend, and AD DJ, among others.

Albert Donkor, the co-founder and lead of RainLabs, said: “This partnership marks an exciting chapter for African music. Virgin Music Group’s proven track record and global reach align perfectly with our mission at RainLabs. We trust this is the right time to elevate African talent to new heights and are eager to see the impact this collaboration will bring.”

“RainLabs is a well-established entity with a deep understanding of Africa’s music landscape. At Virgin Music Group, we are proud to collaborate with a company of this caliber. Together, we aim to harness RainLabs’ full potential and continue to develop innovative pathways for African artists to shine globally,” added Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh, Managing Director of Virgin Music Nigeria.