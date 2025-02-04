Audiomack Expand Its Licensing Deal With WMG, Adding Multiple International Territories

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group and the music discovery streaming platform Audiomack have announced a newly expanded licensing agreement that will see WMG’s music distributed in 47 new countries around the world via Audiomack’s streaming platform.

Under the terms of the deal, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, the Caribbean, Mexico, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are among the newly added regions and will join territories already covered under the previous agreement, including the U.S., Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa.

The updated agreement expands upon a deal reached between Audiomack and WMG in 2019, which was the music streamer’s first significant licensing deal with a major label group.

“At WMG, we value partnerships with innovative companies like Audiomack that share our vision for driving music discovery and amplifying emerging talent,” said Allan Coye, EVP, Global Head of Recorded Music Business Development, WMG. “This expanded agreement deepens our commitment to connecting artists with fans worldwide and making music accessible on a global scale. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and bringing more music to audiences around the world.”

“Audiomack has evolved into a global streaming service in every sense of the word,” said David Ponte, Audiomack CMO. “In the last five years, we’ve established our office in Africa, executed campaigns across multiple continents, and showcased emerging talent from diverse genres. Our mission is to give users worldwide access to music shaping global culture. The Warner Music Group library, with its many talented artists, is naturally a crucial part of that vision.”