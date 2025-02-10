Beyoncé Expands Her Cowboy Carter Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from her wins at the Grammys earlier this month, Beyoncé announced a fistful of new stadium shows for her forthcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

The dates are all in markets where shows had been previously announced and include a new performance at Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 18th, and two additional shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 14th & 16th.

Additional performances were also announced for Stade de France in Paris on June 22nd and an additional concert for Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 13th.

As part of the tour, Beyoncé will continue her off-stage philanthropy through her BeyGOOD Foundation. During the tour, the Foundation continues its work of helping communities with programs in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area.

Newly announced Cowboy Carter stadium shows

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium