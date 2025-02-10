Sound Ideas Production Group Unveils New Corporate Look And Website

Texas — Sound Ideas Production Group, the family-owned event production company, announced the launch of a company rebrand, including a logo and a brand new website. The new look for SIPG reflects the company's growth from a small recording studio to a provider of audio-visual solutions for corporate meetings, galas, hybrid events across the region. “We’ve built our reputation on doing things the right way—with honesty, integrity, and a commitment to excellence,” added Thompson. “This new chapter for Sound Ideas is about taking what we’ve always done well and pushing it even further. We’re excited to continue delivering exceptional service for our clients in Texas and beyond.” According to Sound Ideas, the new logo reflects the company's commitment to its mission while the new corporate color pay tribute to the company's roots as a family-owned business. For more information about the Sound Ideas rebrand, visit https://www.soundideastx.com or connect with The Sound Ideas Production Group team.

