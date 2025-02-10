Sweet Relief Announces The Launch Of The David Johansen Fun

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, charity serving musicians and music industry professionals facing medical and personal challenges announced the launch of David Johansen Fund, supporting the legendary New York Dolls frontman amid his battle cancer.

Johansen, who discovered that his aggressive cancer had progressed and he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early 2020, suffered a fall in November that left him with a broken back, requiring surgury. Despite a successful procedure, Johansen remains bedridden, requiring full time care.

“The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remains hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence,” Sweet Relief said, announcing the launch of the fund.

“We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends & family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain i’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help but this is an emergency. Thank you,” Johansen added.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

For more information on the David Johansen Fund, visit: https://www.sweetrelief.org/davidjohansenfund.html