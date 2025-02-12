Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy To Headline Ocean’s Calling 2025

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy have been announced as the headliners for the 2025 edition of Oceans Calling Festival when it returns to the Boardwalk in Ocean City from September 26-28.

The festival, which will take place at the Ocean City Inlet Beach, will feature more than 40 artists performing across three stages with a lineup that also includes Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack’s Mannequin, and many more.

Along with music, the fest will also see the return of renowned Chef Robert Irvine alongside culinary personalities such as Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, and Anne Burrell, who will participate in cookie demos, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

Additionally, fans will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and all of its beachy businesses as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds with admission to the amusement area included in the festival ticket’s price.