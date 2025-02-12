The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, And Lainey Wilson Lead The Lineup For Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Summerfest, the largest and one of the longest-running music festivals in the U.S., announced the lineup for the 2025 edition of the event.

Presented by American Family Insurance, Summerfest 2025 will take place in Milwaukee over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5 across twelve stages with headliners that include The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Millio, The Killers, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson, James Taylor & Jason Mraz, and more.

The announced lineup for 2025 also includes Shane Smith & the Saints, Benson Boone, Def Leppard with Tesla, BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, Loud Luxury, OFFSET, Jack’s Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, DEVO, Motion City Soundtrack, Betty Who, Snow Tha Product, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more.

“As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together from all backgrounds to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Today is an exciting day as we unveil this year’s lineup with over 160 artists spanning all genres of music.”