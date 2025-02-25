Lee Abrams: Media Wars and Breaking Through

In the realm of breakthrough media, excellence isn’t just a buzzword; it’s the lifeblood that flows through every operation—revenue, technology, engineering, and above all, programming . Programming leaders must wield the company vision with the same ferocity they apply to their financial pursuits. Serious attention to content and creativity must be woven into the very fabric of the organization, not just an afterthought.

RESPECT FOR THE PAST WITH PASSION FOR THE FUTURE

Media’s rich history is a treasure trove of lessons, but it’s just that—history. We honor it not as a blueprint, but as a stepping stone to design a thrilling future that captivates audiences.

GUIDANCE

Creative minds need to break free from the shackles of outdated conventions and ingrained assumptions. They deserve the kind of guidance that even the greats like The Beatles relied on—a master producer to channel their chaos into something extraordinary.

KEEP ONE FOOT IN THE STREET

As new media emerges, leaders need to keep their feet firmly planted in the street. Disconnection breeds isolation, leading to media that merely follows trends rather than setting them.

THE BIG FIVE

In an industry often driven by ego and denial, embodying five core principles—respect, firmness, engagement, commitment, and an unwavering passion for the mission—is critical for success.

UNDERSTAND THE BALANCE OF ART & SCIENCE

In today’s digital landscape, the balance between art and science is crucial. Some are artists, some are scientists, but it’s the harmonious blend of both that creates magic. Empathy is key in understanding the unique wiring of each, allowing for collaboration that amplifies creativity.

24/7/365

Creating magic in this century is a full-time endeavor. Anything less than complete immersion is a recipe for mediocrity in an ultra-competitive landscape.

COMMUNICATION

Email may offer convenience, but it can’t replace the raw power of dynamic communication—be it in groups, written exchanges, or one-on-ones. Honest, low-BS dialogue is essential for building rapport and driving innovation.

INSPIRE (!) FOR THE RIGHT REASONS

While ratings and revenue are essential goals, true inspiration comes from nurturing content brilliance. Too often, the focus on revenue overshadows the need for a clear creative roadmap that leads to both innovation and revenue.

WALK THE WALK

Leading from the front lines has never been more critical. It’s about living your principles in every breath you take, embodying the values you preach.

EVANGELICAL PRESENTATION TO ASSOCIATED BUSINESSES

In media relationships, the old model of “promotion” is dead. We need to engage the industry with an evangelical fervor, selling a vision that fosters modern, strong partnerships.

PEOPLE

The complexity of the media landscape demands an army of motivated individuals, liberated to create the magic that cuts through the noise. It’s not just about a creative culture or a sales culture; it’s about cultivating a winning culture that celebrates mental diversity.

HONESTY AND INTEGRITY

Though it may sound clichéd, honesty and integrity are paramount. Maintaining high standards in every facet of programming/ operations will separate the winners from the rest.

MASS APPEAL INTELLIGENCE

This isn’t about elitism; it’s about crafting content that resonates on a grand scale. Think of it as the content equivalent of a device—intelligent and widely appealing.

URGENCY

It’s not just a mindset; it’s an attitude. Urgency should be focused and deliberate, not frantic and haphazard.

OPERATING AT THE SPEED OF 2025

Completeness and attention to detail are non-negotiable—right down to how the receptionist answers the phone.

### THE CREATIVE BATTING AVERAGE

Don’t be afraid to swing for the fences with new ideas. Generating 30 good ideas out of 100 makes you a .300 hitter—-an all star

THINK AND BEHAVE LIKE A TECH COMPANY

Media companies can adopt the bold, innovative behaviors of tech leaders. Devices are simply conduits—what elevates them is the brilliance of the content we transmit.

THE COLLISION OF AMAZING CONTENT WITH AMAZING TECHNOLOGY

Too often, we see incredible technology paired with average content. Content creators must be as inventive and forward-thinking as tech innovators. This collision will define the winners in the media landscape.

MULTI DIMENSIONAL THINKING

Media can be one-dimensional. Leaders must seek inspiration from all corners, breaking free from the confines of traditional “in the envelope thinking. America is transforming, and we must tap into every nuance of its pulse to design and execute media for the 21st century.

CREATE A PROGRAMMING CULTURE THAT ATTRACTS THE BEST

Big media doesn’t always have the reputation for invention. We must cultivate an environment where the brightest talent wants to work and make it happen.

UNREALISTIC THINKING

Some may view these ideas as unrealistic, but they are merely rare in traditional media.

JOBS OR MISSIONS?

In the media war, framing roles as missions rather than jobs is more fitting.

THE JOY OF WINNING IS ONLY ECLIPSED BY…

The sheer joy of creating exceptional media that resonates and inspires.