Today Is Bandcamp Friday + Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025

(Hypebot) — Today March 7 is Bandcamp Friday and as a fan or an artist its not to too late to get involved. Plus we’ve got a full Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025.

During every Bandcamp Friday, the platform waives their revenue share. This has resulted in millions of fans paying over $1.46 billion to artists and labels including $191 million in the last year.

Every Bandcamp Friday, Bandcamp recommends that artists and labels –

Spread the word: Download graphics here to let your fans know that Bandcamp Friday is near.

Download graphics here to let your fans know that Bandcamp Friday is near. Stock your store: Add merch, new music, and curated selections to maximize opportunities for fans to support you.

Add merch, new music, and curated selections to maximize opportunities for fans to support you. Engage your fans: Share your personal story on your socials and use Bandcamp’s Community tab and messaging tools to let fans know how their support has made a difference for you.

Be part of Bandcamp Friday now here.

Bandcamp Friday Schedule 2025