Today Is Bandcamp Friday + Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025

(Hypebot) — Today March 7 is Bandcamp Friday and as a fan or an artist its not to too late to get involved. Plus we’ve got a full Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025.
During every Bandcamp Friday, the platform waives their revenue share. This has resulted in millions of fans paying over $1.46 billion to artists and labels including $191 million in the last year.
Every Bandcamp Friday, Bandcamp recommends that artists and labels –
- Spread the word: Download graphics here to let your fans know that Bandcamp Friday is near.
- Stock your store: Add merch, new music, and curated selections to maximize opportunities for fans to support you.
- Engage your fans: Share your personal story on your socials and use Bandcamp’s Community tab and messaging tools to let fans know how their support has made a difference for you.
Be part of Bandcamp Friday now here.
Bandcamp Friday Schedule 2025
- March 7
- May 2nd
- August 1st
- September 5th
- October 3rd
- December 5th