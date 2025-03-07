Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Today Is Bandcamp Friday + Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025

(Hypebot) — Today March 7 is Bandcamp Friday and as a fan or an artist its not to too late to get involved. Plus we’ve got a full Bandcamp Friday schedule 2025.

 

Bandcamp Friday matters

 

During every Bandcamp Friday, the platform waives their revenue share. This has resulted in millions of fans paying over $1.46 billion to artists and labels including $191 million in the last year.

Every Bandcamp Friday, Bandcamp recommends that artists and labels –

  • Spread the word: Download graphics here to let your fans know that Bandcamp Friday is near.
  • Stock your store: Add merch, new music, and curated selections to maximize opportunities for fans to support you.
  • Engage your fans: Share your personal story on your socials and use Bandcamp’s Community tab and messaging tools to let fans know how their support has made a difference for you.

Be part of Bandcamp Friday now here.

Bandcamp Friday Schedule 2025

  • March 7
  • May 2nd
  • August 1st
  • September 5th
  • October 3rd
  • December 5th
