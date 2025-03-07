Superstruct Reports Sales Growth But Faces An Operating Loss For 2024

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — Superstruct Entertainment, the UK festival giant behind iconic events such as Wacken Open Air, Sziget and Arenal Sound, has announced a 25.9% increase in sales for the 2023 financial year, but is also grappling with a significant operating loss.

According to filings with Companies House, Superstruct generated £178.6 million (€214 million) in sales for the year ending December 31, 2023, up from £141.9 million in 2022.

Despite the strong revenue growth, the company reported an operating loss of £33.3 million, a stark contrast to the £6.7 million profit achieved the previous year.

The loss was largely attributed to increased operating costs and a £31.4 million impairment charge related to underperforming formats, which offset the revenue gains.

Despite these challenges, Superstruct saw a 14.4% rise in festival attendance, with 1.6 million people attending events across its portfolio in 2023.

Ticket sales were the primary revenue driver, contributing £118.8 million, followed by catering and merchandise sales at £40.2 million, and sponsorship revenue, which brought in £10.3 million.

Superstruct, which operates more than 80 festivals worldwide, has continued its strategy of expansion through acquisitions. In January 2025, the company acquired the livestreaming platform Boiler Room for £25 million. Other acquisitions in 2023 included Snowbombing in Austria, Cross The Tracks in London, and Centris Events in Barcelona.

The company`s recent growth strategy has been bolstered by investments from major private equity firms. In June 2024, New York-based KKR purchased Superstruct for £1.3 billion, with Luxembourg-based CVC also joining the company as an investor.