Spiritbox Drops A New Album And Announces International Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Progressive heavy metal mainstays Spiritbox released their sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, and announced plans for a major international tour.

The album, which dropped on March 7th via Pale Chord/Rise, is the followup to the band’s 2021 smash hit Eternal Blue.

Spiritbox, who are already on the road in Europe, will land in the U.S. in the Spring of 2025 for a run of dates for their Tsunami Sea Tour, starting at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas on April 3rd and concluding at Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 18th.

Major market plays for the North American leg of the tour include the Bayou Music Center in Houston on April 4, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on April 18, and two shows at the Hollywood Palladium on May 10 and 11.

In June, Spiritbox returns to Europe for a run of festival shows that includes Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, Greenfield, Rock For The People, Graspop, I-Days, and Download. They are also slated for a performance at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 28.

2025 North American Tour Dates:

4/3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4/4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

4/5 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

4/7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

4/8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/11 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

4/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

4/15 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

4/18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/21 – Montreal, QC – M TELUS*

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Casino

4/25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/30 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

5/2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/6 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

5/7 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

5/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*

9/18-19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life~

*w/o GEL

~Festival

UK/EU Tour Dates:

6/6 – Nürnberg, GER – Rock Im Park Festival

6/7 – Nürburg, GER – Rock Am Ring Festival

6/11 – Hradec Kralove, CZE – Rock For People Festival

6/12 – Interlaken, CH – Greenfield Festival

6/15 – Donington Park, UK – Download Festival

6/21 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Festival

6/24 – Milan, IT – I-Days Festival

6/26 – Arnhem, NL – Gelredome

6/28 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium