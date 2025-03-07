Glendale’s VAI Amphitheater On Track For A Late 2025 Opening

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — VAI Amphitheater, a brand-new state-of-the-art concert venue serving the Glendale market, is on track for a late 2025 debut.

With a capacity of 11,000 fans, the venue is part of VAI Resort, a $1 billion hotel, resort, and live entertainment destination in Glendale, Arizona.

The amphitheater’s high-tech features, designed by TAIT engineers, include a custom-designed array of massive moving LED screens, advanced flying systems, and other cutting-edge engineering infrastructure.

For fans, the amphitheater offers a general admission pit, reserved floor seating, a raised mezzanine, skyboxes, and hotel rooms directly facing the stage—allowing guests to enjoy concerts from the comfort of their private accommodations.

“VAI Resort is a one-of-a-kind destination. We are confident that this purpose-built venue will offer unparalleled fan engagement and live music experiences for global artists like never before. We know fans will be just as excited as the artists,” stated Butch Allen, TAIT’s VP of Global Business Development.

“VAI Resort is not just a venue; it’s a new way of experiencing live entertainment. Our focus on creating a space that meets the needs of both artists and fans will set a new benchmark for what entertainment can be. We’re excited to bring this vision to life and offer unforgettable experiences for years to come,” added Howard Weiss, VAI’s SVP of Entertainment & Sponsorships.

The amphitheater, which remains on track to open later this year, is already accepting artist bookings. C3 Presents and Live Nation have been brought aboard to oversee programming at the amphitheater.

For more information, please visit VAI Resort and TAIT Towers.