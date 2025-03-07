A2IM Announces The Return Of Their Sync Event In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM), a non-profit trade association representing indie labels, has announced the relaunch of its annual Sync Up event for 2025.

Set for April 14th at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, Sync Up will be staged in partnership with the Sync Summit and will feature the inaugural Independent Sync Champion Award presented by Ghidrah Music, honoring Jen Malone of Black & White Music.

The award recognizes a music supervisor who has consistently championed independent music in sync licensing throughout their career.

The luncheon event will also feature a panel discussion, networking opportunities with top U.S. music supervisors, and participation from independent labels, publishers, sync houses, and more from the A2IM member community.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Sync Up event in Los Angeles, providing a valuable opportunity for the independent music community,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “We are also very excited to launch the Independent Sync Champion Award, honoring music supervisors who strongly support independent musicians and labels. A key sync opportunity for an independent artist can have a massive impact on their exposure in the music and media market. We could not be more delighted to have Jen Malone as the first recipient of this honor.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with A2IM on the presentation of the first Independent Sync Champion Award to Music Supervisor Jen Malone in recognition of her incredible creativity in music supervision and her consistent efforts to feature independent music prominently in her projects,” added Mark Frieser, CEO of Sync Summit. “Acknowledging the role of independent music and the music supervisors that work with independent music is of vital importance to fostering the further usage of independent music and the craft of music supervision.”