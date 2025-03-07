The Les Paul Recording Studio Opens In L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Les Paul Recording Studio, a state-of-the-art facility named after the legendary musician Les Paul, has opened its doors in Los Angeles.

Located in the historic United Recording building at 6050 Sunset Blvd., the studio has been equipped with fully restored original equipment that was used by Les Paul, including his groundbreaking audio console and 8-track recording set up.

The 8-channel mixing console, known as ‘The Monster’ was built by by Les Paul with Rein Narma in the 1950 and features in-line equalization and vibrato effects that were cutting-edge at their time.

The studio also includes Paul’s Ampex 5258 Sel-Sync machine, known as The Octopus, which was the first 8-track recorder ever produced.

Along with the classic gear, the studio also features state-of-the-art modern recording technology as well.

“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear to working condition, allowing today’s artists to record using the exact tools that revolutionized popular music. Combined with the newest technology and digital recording tools, the Les Paul Recording Studio will welcome musical artists, producers, engineers and students to a new and innovative studio environment that is the only one of its kind in the world,” stated Michael Braunstein.