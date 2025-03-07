TKO Holdings Completes Its Acquisition of IMG, On Location, & PBR

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Premium sports & entertainment company TKO Group Holdings, Inc. announced it has completed its acquisition of sports properties including IMG, On Location, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) from from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., the parent of talent agency WME.

“These industry-leading businesses will strengthen our portfolio of world-class IP and capabilities, helping us further capitalize on the momentum of the growing sports and entertainment ecosystem,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO. “By enhancing our expertise in sports rights, production, and premium events and experiences, we are better positioned to power the growth of UFC, WWE, and our extraordinary roster of partners.”

The deal, which was announced in October, was an all-equity transaction valued at $3.25 billion.

IMG is a global sports marketing agency representing over 200 rightsholders, including including The R&A (The British Open), the All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), and Major League Soccer (MLS), across media, production, partnerships, digital content, and event management.

On Location specializes in premium hospitality and live experiences for major sporting events, including the NFL, FIFA World Cup 2026, and upcoming Olympic Games. PBR is the leading bull riding organization, hosting over 200 events worldwide each year.

TKO’s acquisition of IMG does not include businesses associated with the IMG brand in licensing, models, and tennis and golf representation, nor IMG’s full events portfolio, which remain part of Endeavor.