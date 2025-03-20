Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Spotify Senior Executive Charlie Hellman

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
20 0

Charlie Hellman is Vice President and Global Head of Music Product for Spotify. We discuss the tools artists are offered, how to promote yourself, the truth about payment and… This is the guy who oversees artists’ interaction with Spotify, get it from the source.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/charlie-hellman/id1316200737?i=1000700094057

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2VuraOpv5rsGVgaus0ZjnL?si=CyQU1xAlQxeCgZsGy5_qYg

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/charlie-hellman-270612374/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/dd895760-a1a7-4a81-af3c-28829a9d208d/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-charlie-hellman

Join CelebrityAccess Now