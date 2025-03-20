The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Spotify Senior Executive Charlie Hellman

Charlie Hellman is Vice President and Global Head of Music Product for Spotify. We discuss the tools artists are offered, how to promote yourself, the truth about payment and… This is the guy who oversees artists’ interaction with Spotify, get it from the source.
