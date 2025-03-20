The CMA Announces Multiple Senior Hires And Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) –The Country Music Association announced a round of new hires and promotions across multiple aspects of the organization’s operations.

Senior staff promotions at the CMA include Ben Balch, formerly Senior Director of Accounting and Financial Planning, who has been elevated to Vice President, Accounting and Finance.

In his new role, Balch will focus on business and financial planning, reporting to CMA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern. He first joined the CMA in 2013 as a senior accountant.

Additionally, longtime CMA staffer Aaron Hurley has been promoted to Senior Director, Business Affairs, and will take on responsibility for structuring and negotiating a variety of deals, including vendor contracts, publisher agreements, and artist talent negotiations. He also oversees rights analysis, contract management, international licensing, and trademark coordination.

In his new role, Hurley will continue to report to Todd Hartley, CMA’s Senior Vice President, Legal and Business Affairs.

New senior hires at the CMA include April Edman, who joins as Director, Accounting and Finance, and Jason Rost, who joins as Director, Ticketing and Premium Experiences.

Edman comes to the CMA from Sarah Cannon Research Institute, where she was Senior Director, Finance, and will report to Ben Balch in her new role.

Rost joins from his previous role as Assistant Athletic Director, Ticket Initiatives & Customer Relations, and will report to Michael Farris, CMA’s Senior Director, Business Strategy and Insights.

Additional CMA promotions and new hires include: