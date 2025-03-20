The CMA Announces Multiple Senior Hires And Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) –The Country Music Association announced a round of new hires and promotions across multiple aspects of the organization’s operations.
Senior staff promotions at the CMA include Ben Balch, formerly Senior Director of Accounting and Financial Planning, who has been elevated to Vice President, Accounting and Finance.
In his new role, Balch will focus on business and financial planning, reporting to CMA’s Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern. He first joined the CMA in 2013 as a senior accountant.
Additionally, longtime CMA staffer Aaron Hurley has been promoted to Senior Director, Business Affairs, and will take on responsibility for structuring and negotiating a variety of deals, including vendor contracts, publisher agreements, and artist talent negotiations. He also oversees rights analysis, contract management, international licensing, and trademark coordination.
In his new role, Hurley will continue to report to Todd Hartley, CMA’s Senior Vice President, Legal and Business Affairs.
New senior hires at the CMA include April Edman, who joins as Director, Accounting and Finance, and Jason Rost, who joins as Director, Ticketing and Premium Experiences.
Edman comes to the CMA from Sarah Cannon Research Institute, where she was Senior Director, Finance, and will report to Ben Balch in her new role.
Rost joins from his previous role as Assistant Athletic Director, Ticket Initiatives & Customer Relations, and will report to Michael Farris, CMA’s Senior Director, Business Strategy and Insights.
Additional CMA promotions and new hires include:
- Kevin Coffey has been promoted to Director, Brand Partnerships Development, having previously served as Associate Director, Brand Partnerships Development. Coffey reports to Emily Evans, Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations.
- Meredith Goucher has been promoted to Director, International Relations and Development, having previously served as Senior Manager, International Relations and Development. Goucher reports to Tiffany Kerns, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Philanthropy.
- Isabel Baldinger has been promoted to Marketing Manager, having previously served as Marketing Project Manager. Baldinger reports to Catherine Frizzell, Vice President, Marketing.
- Anthony Sinnott has been hired as CRM Manager, having previously held the position of CRM Analyst with the Arizona Cardinals. Sinnott reports to Reuben Schwartz, Senior Manager, Business Intelligence.
- Cailey Parker has been hired full-time as Finance Operations Specialist, having previously served CMA’s finance team in a part-time capacity. Parker reports to Balch, Vice President, Accounting and Finance.
- Emilie Dufresne has been hired as Junior Graphic Designer, having previously held the position of Creative Manager with AVE EAST MKTG. Dufresne reports to Jeff Leet, Senior Graphic Designer.
- Kylyn Healy has been hired as Production Coordinator, having recently graduated from Belmont University with a degree in music business and live event management. Healy reports to Ryan Nelson, Senior Director, Event Operations.
- Jordan Maynard has been hired as Marketing Coordinator, having previously served CMA’s communications team in a part-time capacity. Maynard reports to Catherine Frizzell, Vice President, Marketing.