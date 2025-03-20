Qobuz Reveals Its Per-Stream Payout

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Following an independent audit, the high-definition music streaming platform Qobuz revealed its per-stream payout figures.

According to Qobuz, the platform distributed royalties to labels and publishers at an average rate of US$0.01873 per stream for the fiscal year 2024. That amounts to approximately US$18.73 per 1,000 plays for a rightsholder.

Additionally, the company revealed that its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was US$121.13 per year, compared to the market average of US$22.38 per year, based on data compiled by the IFPI.

“Although numerous reports highlight our payout rates as among the highest in the industry, no streaming service had officially disclosed its rates until now. Today, we are taking this step for greater transparency. Our payout rates are now public. This unprecedented move in our industry is a necessary first step toward promoting a fairer and more sustainable streaming model. Choosing Qobuz means taking concrete action for fairer compensation for all artists and supporting musical diversity—values that our customers cherish,” said Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz.

Founded in 2008, Qobuz provides uncompressed (Lossless) and high-resolution (Hi-Res) audio quality across a diverse array of genres, with more than 100 million licensed tracks in its catalog. Unlike many other streaming platforms, Qobuz does not offer an ad-supported tier, aiming to provide greater compensation to rightsholders.