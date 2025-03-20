Big Yellow Dog Music Promotes Three

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publishing and rights company Big Yellow Dog Music announced a round of promotions across multiple departments.

The promotions include Jonah Gordon has been elevated from Sr. Coordinator, Sync to Manager, Sync. In his new role, he will focus on sync operations and managing song placements across film, television, advertising and other media platforms.

Alana Morgan has been promoted from Asst. Coordinator, A&R to Coordinator, A&R and will continue to assist with identifying, signing and developing talent while supporting the label’s artists and songwriters.

Additionally, Brannen Carter has been promoted from Assistant Catalog Administrator/Assistant Coordinator, Label Services to Catalog Administrator/Coordinator. Her new role will see her take on expanded duties managing the company’s publishing/label administration and also overseeing the label marketing services.

“Each of these three has shown exceptional growth in their particular area of expertise, and we look forward to their ongoing contributions to our success in 2025,” said Carla Wallace, CEO/Co-Owner of Big Yellow Dog Music.