Björk’s Cornucopia Concert Film Headed To Theaters In May

(CelebrityAccess) — Mercury Studios, Universal Music Group’s content studio, announced plans for the theatrical release of Cornucopia, a new concert film by Icelandic artist Björk.

The film, which showcases Björk’s most elaborate live performance to date, will be released exclusively in 500 theaters across 25 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the US, the UK, and more, starting May 7.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 39 minutes, plus an additional screening of three music videos, the film will premiere in Spain on May 8, Canada on May 9, and France on Sunday, May 11.

Directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, the film captures Björk’s groundbreaking and lavish Cornucopia live show, which transforms 21st-century VR visuals into a 19th-century theatrical setup—bringing Björk’s work from the headset to the stage, alongside fan-favorite songs.

“Experiencing a visual performer’s concert on the cinema screen isn’t just watching a show—it’s immersing yourself in the full scale of their artistry, as Björk intended when designing the spectacle of Cornucopia,” said Amy Freshwater, VP Content Acquisition at Mercury Studios. “Now, through a long-standing partnership fostered by Will White, SVP Content Sales, the film will find its rightful home on cinema screens in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing ahead of global sales.”

“We’re excited to bring this iconic concert, produced in stunning 4K and Dolby Atmos, to cinemas for this global event,” added Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “This is a rare opportunity for fans to come together for a unique, immersive experience—featuring additional Björk music videos—on the big screen, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences everywhere.”