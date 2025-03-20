Caamp Announces 2025 Tour

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Ohio-based folk/indie/Americana bad Caamp announced the details of their 2025 tour with dates set to get underway at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on May 29th.

The tour also includes performances in major markets such as Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 12.

The tour follows the release of Caamp’s latest EP Somewhere which includes new single “Let Things Go,” currently in the top ten on Mediabase’s AAA chart.

For the tour, Caamp pledged to donate $1 for each ticket sold to their Great Heights Movement, which supports charitable programs in the Columbus, OH area and beyond.

Artist pre-sale begins March 25th at 10am local time and general on sale begins March 28th at 10am local time.

Caamp 2025 Tour Dates:

May 29 | Moody Amphitheater | Austin, TX

May 30 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

June 1 | The Bomb Factory | Dallas, TX

June 3 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO

June 5 | The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

June 6 | The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

June 8 | Surly Brewing Festival Field | Minneapolis, MN

June 12 | Jacobs Pavilion | Cleveland, OH

June 14 | MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

June 18 | Westville Music Bowl | New Haven, CT

June 20 | The Anthem | Washington, DC

July 16 | The Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

July 18 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA

July 19 | The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley | Berkeley, CA

July 22 | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre | Nampa, ID

July 24 | Granary Live | Salt Lake City, UT

July 26 | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

July 29 | Big Sky Brewing Amphitheatre | Missoula, MT

Aug. 1 | Dune Peninsula | Tacoma, WA

Aug. 2 | Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

Aug. 26 | St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

Aug. 28 | Asheville Yards | Asheville, NC

Aug. 30 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Aug. 31 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | Wilmington, NC

Sept. 4 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN

Sept. 5 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA

Sept. 7 | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre | Charlotte, NC

Sept. 10 | Skyline Stage at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 12 | Radio City Music Hall | New York, NY