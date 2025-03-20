Pedro Tovar And Armado Publishing Sign With Kobalt

Christopher Navarro, Néstor Casonu, Kobalt President, LATAM, Pedro Tovar, Nelly Tovar, and Teresa Romo, Kobalt Senior Creative Director at Kobalt Music Publishing signs Eslabon Armado on February 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jc Olivera/Kobalt Music Group)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Armado Publishing and Eslabon Armado frontman and songwriter Pedro Tovar have signed a new global publishing partnership with independent publisher Kobalt Music.

The deal follows Eslabon Armado’s historic rise on the Billboard 200, where they became the first regional Mexican band to reach No. 1 on the influential chart.

“Pedro Tovar is one of the most exciting artists and songwriters making music today,” said Nestor Casonu, President of Kobalt Music Latin America. “Through this partnership, we’ve had the privilege of understanding the values of an extraordinary family, led by Doña Nelly, with whom we’ve built both a professional and personal bond. I’m excited about the great things we’ll achieve together in the future.”

“I’m excited to join the Kobalt Music family in this new career stage,” said Tovar. “As a songwriter, I have always sought a company that values creativity and provides the necessary support to elevate my music to a global audience. I know that with Kobalt, I’ll continue growing and sharing my stories through my songs.”

Eslabon Armado has brought Música Mexicana to wider audiences, and following the release of their latest album, Vibras de Noche II, last week, it reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s U.S. Latin chart in less than 24 hours.

“At Kobalt, we want to sign songwriters who have singular voices that resonate with a wide audience,” said Teresa Romo, Kobalt’s Senior Creative Director for Latin America. “Our partnership with Pedro Tovar represents an exciting new phase in his songwriting career, and we’re honored to support his creative independence and nurture new opportunities.”

Armado Publishing was represented in the deal by Christopher Navarro, partner at Singh, Singh & Trauben LLP.