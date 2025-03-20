Austin City Limits And PBS Announce The Setlist For The Show’s 50th Anniversary

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Austin City Limits (ACL) and PBS are teaming up to celebrate 50 years of performances with a special two-hour primetime broadcast featuring some of the program’s most iconic past performers.

Set for April 4, Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years will showcase new performances, artist interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage from ACL’s extensive archives.

Performances created expressly for the 50th-anniversary broadcast include Chris Stapleton, The Mavericks, Leon Bridges, Indigo Girls, Brandy Clark, Cam, Ángela Aguilar, Shawn Colvin, Lyle Lovett, Billy Strings featuring Sierra Hull, Rufus Wainwright, and Gary Clark Jr. joined by Eve Monsees. The special is co-hosted by Austin-based actors Jared and Genevieve Padalecki. All acts were captured live at ACL’s studio home, ACL Live at The Moody Theater in downtown Austin.

Austin City Limits debuted in 1975 with country icon Willie Nelson featured in the show’s pilot episode. Since then, it has become the longest-running music series in television history, presenting performances spanning a wide range of genres from some of the biggest artists in modern music.

The series is the flagship of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and has received numerous accolades for its live music programming, including a Peabody Award, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark designation, and the National Medal of Arts, making it the only TV series to receive the honor.

“The entire history of Austin City Limits has been about music legacy and music discovery,” said executive producer Terry Lickona, who is marking his 48th year with the program. “It’s about original, authentic music from every genre, anywhere and everywhere. An eclectic music program like ours couldn’t exist anywhere else but PBS, thanks to a half-century of support for public media.”

Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years broadcast setlist:

Chris Stapleton – Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground

– Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground The Mavericks – All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down

– All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down Leon Bridges – Beyond

Songwriters Circle: