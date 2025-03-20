Hardcore Punk Band Gel Splits Amid Accusations Against Guitarist Anthony Webster

(CelebrityAccess) — Gel, the New Jersey-based hardcore punk band, announced they have disbanded and canceled all upcoming shows following a contentious split with their guitarist.

In a statement shared on the band’s official Instagram page, members accused guitarist Anthony Webster of various “heinous” actions that caused “irreparable damage” to the group.

“Hey everyone, friends and fans—Gel is no longer a band and therefore will not be playing any of our currently scheduled upcoming shows,” the band announced on Instagram at the start of a lengthy post detailing their accusations against Webster.

According to the band’s statement, these actions include the alleged theft of “tens of thousands of dollars” from the band’s bank account, which they claim he spent on personal expenses, including OnlyFans subscriptions and “mysterious CashApp transactions.”

The statement also alleges that Webster shared nude photographs of his bandmates on Reddit.

Formed in New Jersey in 2018 by members of the punk band Sick Shit, Gel’s lineup included vocalist Sami Kaiser, guitarist Anthony Webster, bassist Matthew Bobko, guitarist Madison Nave, and drummer Alex Salter.

Webster appears to have deactivated his social media accounts and was not reachable for comment.

Gel’s upcoming tour dates included multiple European shows later this year, including a co-headlining tour with Anxious, and a support role alongside Bush with Volbeat that was slated to begin in Denmark in September.

See the band’s full statement here: